Mat’land districts benefit from Coca-Cola Foundation projects

From left: Ropafadzo Gwanetsa, Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited corporate affairs manager, Heather Kerr - Save the Children country director, Archibold Ndlovu - Coca-Cola Zimbabwe franchise manager and Moses Gambiza - operations director Delta Beverages pose for a photo during the empowerment projects launch yesterday

Business Editor

MATOBO, Beitbridge and Binga are among districts set to benefit under the US$250 000 Coca-Cola Foundation-funded life-changing water and youth empowerment projects.

Launched in Harare yesterday and implemented by Save the Children Zimbabwe, the projects will see installation of solar powered piped water systems, complete with water storage tanks at Maphisa District Hospital in Matobo and Siakobvu Rural Hospital in Kariba.

Three other rural health centres – Msampakaruma in Kariba, Chikwalakwala in Beitbridge and Chinego in Binga District will also receive the same support.

The five health centres serve approximately 15 000 people in their catchment areas who will have improved access to clean water for patients and staff as they also serve as Covid-19 isolation centres.

The youth programme on one hand will facilitate access to vocational training for youth, said the two organisations in a statement following the official launch.

Dubbed “Tomorrow is Brighter”, the youth empowerment programme is expected to benefit about 3 800 unemployed young people from Matobo and Beitbridge districts.

The empowerment initiative complements other projects by Save the Children in Beitbridge and Matobo districts, focusing on livestock and crop production.

“Young people will be empowered through vocational skills training such as poultry production, building, welding, goat and sheep production, farm feed formulation, and marketing,” reads the statement.

“Upon completion, at least 400 young people will receive starter kits to start off their income generating projects in groups.

“The project aims at diversifying income sources for rural households, creating employment, and reducing illegal and unsafe migration by youths to neighbouring countries.”

A majority of youths from the two districts generally suffer limited opportunities for formal employment and easily resort to crossing the borders, while those who venture into farming are threatened by the harsh climatic conditions.

Save the Children country director in Zimbabwe, Heather Kerr, said: “We’re very excited to launch these two initiatives in Zimbabwe, where needs are vast and resources scarce.

In view of the ongoing global pandemic, the water project will support the health staff and surrounding communities in the fight against Covid-19.

“Our ‘Tomorrow is Brighter’ project will make a difference in equipping young people with life-changing skills and getting them ready to face the world with more hope and confidence.”

The organisation said it was already working with several local organisations, which are providing the skills training for young people.

In his remarks, Coca-Cola Zimbabwe franchise manager, Mr Archbold Ndlovu, said the two projects were in line with the giant multinational company’s new Africa focused sustainability platform that Coca-Cola Africa Operating Unit and its bottling partners launched last month known as JAMII.

“Through this signature platform, Coca-Cola hopes to attract like-minded partners to help accelerate on-the-ground impact of its initiatives,” he said.

“As market leaders we have a responsibility to make a meaningful difference – to empower and protect the communities and the environment in which we operate.”

Saadia Madsbjerg, president of The Coca-Cola Foundation said: “Our funding for these two programs in Zimbabwe is helping to strengthen the economic resilience of Zimbabwean youth while also helping to improve the overall quality of life through the provision of clean and safe water.

We are proud to support these programs because we recognise the difference they can make in these four communities.”

Save the Children is the world’s top independent organisation for children, with a presence in more than 120 countries.