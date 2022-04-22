Mat’land energy projects register progress

Business Reporter

CABINET has noted progress in the three major energy projects in Matabeleland North and South provinces, which fall under the current 100-day cycle programme, and are expected to help the country ease electricity supply shortages.

The 100-day cycle project implementation initiative is a standard of excellence benchmark used by the Government to set out the strategic priorities and staying focused on them.

During his inaugural Cabinet, President Emmerson Mnangagwa directed ministries to set targets they intend to achieve within 100 days.

In a post-Cabinet briefing on Wednesday, Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the progress in the solar plant in Gwanda District, construction of Afrochine Dinson Colliery Plant for Coking Coal in Hwange and expansion of Hwange 7 and 8 units was commendable.

Despite earlier setbacks induced by Covid-19 travel restrictions, the US$1,4 billion 600MW power project is now at 82,02 percent overall completion with the first unit set for commissioning before end of the year, according to the power utility, Zesa.

In his 42nd Independence Day address in Bulawayo on Monday, President Mnangagwa stressed the urgency towards provision of reliable and affordable energy and power as a key enabler to performance of all sectors.

“The Hwange Power Station Expansion Project will soon add Unit 7 by end of this year,” he said.

“Accommodative requirements and incentives have seen more investments in solar and the renewable energy sub-sector towards the reduction of our carbon footprint and a broader energy supply mix.”

Minister Muswere said Richaw Solar Tech Private Limited, which is implementing the five-megawatt solar energy plant Lot 16 Caphthal in Gwanda, has also covered more ground.

The scope of its works include the construction of a two-kilometre overhead 33kV transmission line to Eagle Vulture 132/ 33kV substation.

The project is part of several solar energy initiatives earmarked for the province as the country moves to embrace clean energy generation.

“Pertaining the Richaw Solar Plant in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South, the nation is informed that the lighting protection installation has been completed at 100 percent, trenching for the whole plant perimeter now stood at 40 percent, the site substation civil works are at 30 percent completion.

“The transmission line is at 60 percent complete, the Gwanda substation feeder is at 40 percent completion and the inverter mounting and stringing is at 85 percent complete for the first 1,2 MW panels,” said the minister.

Zimbabwe is turning to solar energy generation projects to supplement limited electricity supplies and is aimed at attracting investors into its energy infrastructure.

Turning to Afrochine Dinson Colliery’s coking coal and coke oven battery project in Hwange, Minister Muswere said construction is 40 percent complete.

“On the construction of Afrochine Dinson Colliery Plant for Coking Coal Production in Hwange, Matabeleland North, Cabinet reports that the 2nd phase Coke Oven Battery Construction is now at 40 percent complete, while concrete foundation for the 2nd Phase Coke Oven Battery is now complete,” he said.

In April last year, a subsidiary of Chinese-owned steel producer, Tsingshan Holding Group announced that it had started heating up its furnace in preparation for the start of metallurgical coke production.

The firm is one of the nine new coal mines and coking plants President Mnangagwa visited in July 2020 and is set to become the largest and most advanced coke oven in Zimbabwe.

Afrochine Dinson started building its plant in 2019 but progress was stalled by the outbreak of Covid-19 until the Government engaged its Chinese counterparts to facilitate the return of experts who had been locked in the Asian country to complete the projects.

The company, which has also announced the intent to build a power station at its plant in November last year plans to produce about 400 tonnes of coke per day in the near future to meet local and regional demand of the product.