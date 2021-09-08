Mat’land hospitals revamp stepped-up

Plumbers work on tubing of one of the wings of Lupane Hospital which is under construction in Lupane yesterday. (Picture by Obey Sibanda)

Chronicle Reporters

GOVERNMENT is stepping up efforts to refurbish infrastructure in several health facilities in Matabeleland region to ensure improved health care services in line with National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Under the NDS1, the building of world class infrastructure and provision of key social services have been identified as key enablers for sustainable socio-economic development.

The accelerated upgrade of the public health system has seen older hospitals refurbished, new wards opened and new equipment bought.

This is in line with the vision of the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, to undertake a massive infrastructure development and social investment programmes aimed at transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income society by 2030.

Major hospitals in Bulawayo are being revamped with major infrastructure developments currently underway.

United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) acting chief executive officer Dr Narcissus Dzvanga said some of the ongoing works at the hospital include the construction of a laboratory and erection of a palisade fence.

“We are putting a palisade fence, which is 50 percent complete and a laboratory which we are building. We are working on revamping our water reticulation system,” he said.

Late last year, Government completed the refurbishment of the Old Bartley Memorial Block for use as a Covid-19 centre after government released $100 million.

Mpilo Central Hospital CEO Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said the major infrastructural development project was the reconstruction of the hospital’s staff residences that were gutted by fire in May.

Government has released $287 million towards reconstruction of three doctors’ quarters and a nurses’ hostel. The project which started in June is set to be completed this month.

A high dependency unit (HDU) is also being refurbished at Mpilo.

“We are busy working on constructing the gutted residential flats which were recently burnt. We are also refurbishing our high dependency unit (HDU),” he said.

Bulawayo City health director Dr Edwin Sibanda said the old isolation ward at Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital was renovated to allow for Covid-19 admissions, with piped oxygen from 28 points.

“Floors were lined, and partitions made to allow for a two-roomed intensive care and high dependence unit. A donning and doffing as well as staff toilets were added. There is also a delivery ward complete with toilet and bathroom,” he said.

“Housing for oxygen cylinders were completed. What remains are the kitchen and laundry as well as stand for bulk oxygen tank including some fittings.”

Thorngrove became the second public hospital in Bulawayo to cater for Covid-19 patients after United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH)’s Old Bartley Memorial Block (BMB) which opened at the end of last year. Ekusileni Medical Centre, which opened its doors to the public in July, was also revamped. The hospital has been declared a national Covid-19 centre.

Last year, Government announced that the hospital will be transformed into a specialist teaching research hospital under the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), with Nssa tasked with operationalising the facility.

In Matabeleland South Province Government has released $82 264 910 towards development of health infrastructure through Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

Matabeleland South provincial public works deputy director Martin Mukoroverwa said the projects were at various stages with most expected to have been completed by month end.

He said $40 million had been released towards rehabilitating the causality department, maternity ward and rehab centre at Gwanda Provincial Hospital.

Mr Mukoroverwa said the project which was underway started last month and was expected to have been completed by month end.

He said $12 million had been allocated for maintenance works of various buildings at Filabusi District Hospital and the project was set to be completed this month.

Government allocated funds to the tune of $264 910 towards maintenance works at Ntoli Rural Hospital in Bulilima District. The project started in April.

“We also have Covid-19 projects which are underway where we are working on isolation centres. At Gwanda Provincial Hospital we are refurbishing the structure to create doffing and donning rooms and we are working on the intensive care unit,” said Mr Mukoroverwa.

The project was allocated $23 million. Government has also released $13 million for the refurbishment of Beitbridge District Hospital while $21 million was channeled towards similar works at Plumtree District Hospital.

“These three projects started in May and we hope to have completed them by month end. Works at the ICU include installing ventilation systems, installing bulk storage oxygen tanks, installing medical gas piping at the high dependence units and partitioning the ICU,” said Mr Mukoroverwa.

In Matabeleland North, there is construction and rehabilitation of pharmaceutical stores at Simatelele South Clinic and Lubimbi Clinic in Binga, Jambezi Clinic, Kwanywambizi Clinic and Victoria Falls Hospital in Hwange District, Sipepa Hospital and Tsholotsho Rural Health Centre in Tsholotsho, Nyamandlovu Hospital and Mbembesi Clinic in Umguza, as well as Raal in Bubi District.

Malaliya, Sinamunsanga and Zambezi clinics in Binga and Leonah in Hwange are being funded through Devolution funds while there are a number of other projects where local authorities have partnered with private players such as churches and non-governmental organisations.

The projects seek to improve access to health facilities and services.

Matabeleland North provincial medical officer Dr Admire Kuretu said there is also construction of a permanent Covid-19 isolation facility at St Luke’s Hospital while Victoria Falls Hospital is also being modified to have fitted oxygen equipment for fighting Covid-19 and other related conditions.

He said construction of an out patients department, pharmacy stores, outpatient pharmacy, a casualty department with a full theatre are all at roof level at Lupane Provincial Hospital.

A double storey administration block and an accommodation flat for staff are also coming up, said Dr Kuretu.

“We want patients to receive optimum care at the shortest possible distance and time and make sure central hospitals are not overwhelmed by district referrals,” said Dr Kuretu.