Matland rural health workers receive PPE

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) on Wednesday donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) to rural clinics dotted around the Matabeleland region.

The PPEs that included disposable gowns, N95 face masks, infrared thermometers, latex gloves and hand sanitisers were distributed to St James, Tinde and Cyrene clinics.

Speaking at the handover ceremony which was attended by different church dominations, ZCC’s Reverend Samuel Sifelani said the church continues to be concerned with the welfare of the public amid the pandemic.

“As the ZCC we are concerned with the welfare of the communities we serve. It is on this time of the deadly coronavirus that we have an obligation to assist, especially rural health centres with basic protective equipment such as masks and sanitisers,” said Rev Sifelani.

