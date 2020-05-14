Matland rural health workers receive PPE

14 May, 2020 - 17:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Matland rural health workers receive PPE

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) on Wednesday donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) to rural clinics dotted around the Matabeleland region.

The PPEs that included disposable gowns, N95 face masks, infrared thermometers, latex gloves and hand sanitisers were distributed to St James, Tinde and Cyrene clinics.

Speaking at the handover ceremony which was attended by different church dominations, ZCC’s Reverend Samuel Sifelani said the church continues to be concerned with the welfare of the public amid the pandemic.

“As the ZCC we are concerned with the welfare of the communities we serve. It is on this time of the deadly coronavirus that we have an obligation to assist, especially rural health centres with basic protective equipment such as masks and sanitisers,” said Rev Sifelani.

@mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting