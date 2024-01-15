Mat’land stars to shine at Nama Kwan22

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

All eyes are on the City of Kings and Queens for the culmination of artistic excellence — the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama).

Now in its 22nd year, Bulawayo, the creative hub of the nation is set to host the prestigious awards on February 24 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (Hall 3) for the third time.

A celebration of fashion, arts and interactive discussions is anticipated, marking this as a significant milestone on the cultural calendar.

Tinashe Kitchen, the managing director of Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC), part of the organisers, shared insights into the line-up of artistes for the event, emphasising the strong representation from the Matabeleland region.

“The line-up features renowned artistes such as Tamy Moyo, Albert Nyathi, Baba Harare, Bhekiwe, Msiz’kay, MJ Sings, Master H, Calvin Mangena, Everton Mlalazi, Noluntu J, Ngoma iNgoma, and a few exciting surprises,” announced Kitchen.

He added that preparations for the awards ceremony are well underway, ensuring a fully packed auditorium.

“Rehearsals for the event commenced in December, with artistes participating in recording and concept development. Stage rehearsals and choreography started in January, leading up to full show rehearsals scheduled for the first week of February,” Kitchen said.

The submission window for entries closed in November last year and the eagerly awaited list of nominees will be revealed early next month. Tickets are already on sale.

In the build-up to the main event, several side events, including a Community Day and a film festival have been planned to enrich the overall experience.

Organisers have already hosted a Golf Day and dance auditions, setting the stage for what promises to be one of the best edition in years.

The theme for this year’s edition is “#Kwan22” from Kwantuthu Ziyathunqa, resonating with the spirit and essence of the 22nd edition. —@mthabisi_mthire