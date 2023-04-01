Matobo Gin: Taste the unique, exotic freshness of Zimbabwe

I was not quite a huge gin fan until I tasted a locally distilled brew. I could barely tolerate gin but for the sake of being with friends and of course, having free drinks, I just had to swallow it.

I have tried several different types of gins, with only, say maybe a pair giving my taste buds and palate a happy sense. There are various types of gins across the world and some also come in different flavours and textures.

This week we look at the Matobo African Dry Gin, which is handcrafted by a group that goes by the name Comrades Beverages.

It’s a two-year-old blend that was inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s made in Bulawayo. The whole idea was to come up with a gin that can identify with Zimbabwe,” says Bheki Ncube, one of the brains and crafters behind the product.

He says their gin and like most gins are all about botanicals, of which Juniper berries are the most essential ingredient.

“Since we were mainly interested in our unique product, we fused our product with Baobab and Zumbani and of course, we have a secret ingredient too,” said Bheki.

For a person like me who is only really getting accustomed to gin, Bheki said: “It’s not always about getting drunk. It’s the mellow feeling and zen you get when you relax after a few glasses.”

“Gin was once used as a medicinal cocktail but now it is a recreational drink. We fused it with Zumbani when we established it two years ago. So, the drink works in both ways,” said Bheki.

The bottle is beautifully packaged in South Africa before it is sent back home to Zimbabwe for consumption.

“At the moment we only have one flavour but we are working on crafting more,” says Bheki.

He said as Comrades Beverages they had partnered with mixologists to promote the gin.

“We partnered with mixologists (Mix masters and Wise Waters) that have come up with exciting cocktails that always leave smiles on each of our customers,” said Bheki.

He noted that their best-selling cocktail was the Ginger Fizzy.

“The ingredients consist of just a double thimbleful of our Matobo Gin, Stoney Ginger Beer, fresh ginger, and for those who prefer it sweet we add a lime cordial,” said Bheki.

For those who want to know more about gin, the Comrades Beverages are the minds behind the Matobo Gin Festival that is held in October.

“We are meeting again this year and we are partnering with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and Zimbabwe National Parks.

Our aim is to have this gin recognised as the beverage of choice among tourists. We strive to be the best and also have an array of cocktails that this gin can make,” said Bheki.

“I also want to urge people to drink responsibly after drinking and not to drink excessively.”

If you have an establishment and think your drink has what it takes to be profiled, send an email to [email protected] or WhatsApp at 0772337433.

l REMEMBER alcohol is not for sale to persons under the age of 18 and let’s not forget to drink responsibly.