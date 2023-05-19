Matobo Women geared for pot painting competition

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

THE Matobo women who are going to be participating in the Pot Project that is going to be launched on Saturday were today at Orange Elephant painting their pots in preparation.

Most of the women said they were happy about the From Huts to Pots initiative that was introduced to them and are looking forward to showing everyone that huts are not the only thing they can paint.

They said the competition has not only emancipated them socially but the addition of pots will go further and emancipate them economically as the pots are going to be sold tomorrow.

Peggy Masuku, one of the women, said she is looking forward to tomorrow and hopes she will be able to sell her pot.

“My husband now treats me as an equal at home because of this competition. l hope my pots will sell because this will be a sign to me that people are appreciating my work,” said Peggy.

