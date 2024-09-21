Matobo women honoured for My Beautiful Home cultural contributions

Mbulelo Mpofu

US Ambassador Pamela Tremont concluded her week-long tour of Matabeleland yesterday by presiding over the 10th anniversary of the ‘My Beautiful Home’ (MBH) clay-painted huts competition at the Amagugu International Heritage Centre (AIHC) in Matobo.

Founded by geologist Veronique Attala, historian Pathisa Nyathi and John Knight, the annual event has become an important platform for women from Matobo to celebrate their artistic talents while promoting community empowerment. The competition which started in 2014 with just 30 participants, has grown into a vibrant celebration of creativity and by 2022 had attracted 860 entrants.

Over the years, the competition has emerged as a symbol of hope and resilience for women who have long faced marginalisation. Through their artistic expressions, these women have not only reclaimed their stories but have also solidified their positions as vital contributors to their families and communities.

In her address, Ambassador Tremont expressed her admiration for the stunning natural landscape of Matobo and the vibrant artistic expressions of its residents.

“I am delighted to be in Matobo today,” Tremont stated, reflecting on her two-day engagement in Bulawayo, where she met local contacts and explored partnerships aimed at improving health and livelihoods across Matabeleland.

“The natural beauty of Matobo is outstanding, and the gorgeous ways you paint your houses make the area even more vibrant. I am so glad to spend this morning celebrating your creativity. I have read and heard about the beautiful homes of Matobo. I look forward to visiting some of the painted homes during my stay this weekend.”

Ambassador Tremont’s visit coincided with a celebration of the creativity and resilience of the local community, particularly the women and girls of Matobo who have dedicated themselves to preserving and revitalising the art of hut painting. In 2016, the project led to the publication of a book and the production of a DVD that significantly contributed to the global understanding of Ndebele hut painting practices.

The United States, through its Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation provided support through the Friends of the National Gallery in Bulawayo for the preservation of Ndebele art and architecture in 2016. The project researched the symbolism of hut painting leading to the publication of a book and the production of a DVD, which contributed to global research and understanding of the Ndebele hut painting practice.”

The Ambassador’s message was clear — the artistic endeavours of Matobo women are not just about beautifying their surroundings — they represent a deep cultural heritage that deserves recognition and support.

“Thank you to the women and girls of Matobo for revitalising and sustaining this beautiful cultural practice,” she said, commending the local leadership and private sector for their involvement.

Ambassador Tremont’s visit did not only highlight the unique cultural landscape of Matobo but also showcased the potential for international partnerships to uplift and support local traditions in a rapidly changing world.

The Mayor of Bulawayo, Councillor David Coltart, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) Matabeleland South provincial arts manager Percy Vela, the Acting Director of Amagugu International Heritage Centre, Allington Ndlovu, the CEO of Matobo Rural District Council, Elvis Sibanda, the Minister of Energy and Power Development, Edgar Moyo and German Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Udo Volz, were among the distinguished guests.

Historian and custodian of the Amagugu International Heritage Centre in Matobo, Pathisa Nyathi, was the noticeable absentee.

The emphasis of different speakers was the preservation of the natural landscape of Matobo, with Coltart and Minister Moyo calling for efforts to promote tourism around the area to boost foreign currency earnings to benefit locals.

Minister Moyo said the tourism potential that Matobo has should be appreciated hence the need for collective effort to promote it.

“This (Matobo hills) is the pride of our region and should be kept in its purest form for posterity’s sake. We need to be very careful how we conduct ourselves because these hills are a reflection of our historical background. They speak of how our forefathers lived and we need to keep that in mind.

“The San rock art, for example, faces extinction and we should adopt a zero tolerance to defacing these artworks of cultural and historical significance. If the paintings disappear, important lessons disappear as well,” he said.

Coltart also emphasised the need to promote Matobo as a world-class tourist destination given its status as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

“Matobo women’s art is a start for the revolution of our local tourism. We can have centres where tourists can lodge so that they appreciate the art of Matobo women. We hope to have a financial ecosystem soon so that these women benefit from their art. It starts with us as a collective,” he said.

Entertainment was provided by Adelaide Mhlanga from Ward 15 who recited a poem .

For their efforts, Matobo women received ox-drawn carts, mealie-meal, water tanks, chef aprons and plastic chairs meant to improve their livelihoods in the face of the El Niño-induced drought.

Before heading back to Harare, Ambassador Tremont launched an Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) to preserve the threatened San rock art. The AFCP supported the project with a US$125 000 grant to rehabilitate the San rock art at Pomongwe Cave.

