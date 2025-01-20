Matobo women take ukucomba to the next level

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Honourable Judith Ncube dancing with members of Iyasa on Friday (Picture by Elliot Moyo, Early Entertainment)

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

WOMEN from Matobo in Matabeleland South province, continued their artistic ascent on Friday, taking centre stage at the “Matobo Goes Fashion and Beyond” initiative held at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo.

The event, attended by esteemed guests including the Ambassador of Germany to Zimbabwe, His Excellency, Udo Volz, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Cde Judith Ncube, Mayor for the City of Bulawayo, Clr David Coltart, Chief Nkulumane Masuku of Nzula, Chief Dakamela, Member of Parliament for Matobo, Cde Edgar Moyo and other dignitaries spotlighted Matobo women’s artistic acumen, especially their paintings.

The event was funded by the German Embassy while technical support was from Ekhaya Gaia, Amagugu Cultural Heritage Centre, NGZ and National Fashion Council of Zimbabwe.

Traditional motifs and designs hanged in and around NGZ in Bulawayo and to complement this were fashion designs by Nkanyezi Malunga and Yolanda Ngwenya.

These designs modelled by male and female models were inspired by paintings from the Matobo women and these were somewhat futuristic, having the power to usher in a new wave of fashion designs.

They were the crowning jewel, a transition from walls to fabric.

In her welcome remarks, the NGZ in Bulawayo Regional Director, Silenkosi Moyo applauded Matobo for their work.

“As we gather this evening, we celebrate not only the creativity but also the rich cultural heritage that defines us as a people.

“This exhibition marks a significant milestone in the ongoing journey of the Matobo women, who have been at the forefront of preserving and innovating our traditional hut painting art form,” she said.

Moyo also acknowledged that ukugudula/ukucomba (hut painting) had been a staple culture within Matobo women but it took Ekhaya Gaia Trust, the NGZ in Bulawayo and the late Pathisa Nyathi’s Amagugu International Heritage to come up with the, “My Beautiful Home” competition to incentivise efforts by Matobo women.

From the huts in their homesteads, now, their paintings adorn the NGZ in Bulawayo, Jairos Jiri Centre, the Zimbabwe German Society, the Alliance Française in Harare and Ngoma/Ingungu Cultural Centre in Domboshava, celebrating their handiwork.

Attendees also witnessed the unveiling of “Mzala” under the Buddy Bear initiative which previously showcased the artistic contributions of these women.

To complement the Matobo women were musical performances from the Matojeni Melomaniacs, Iyasa and poetess, Sithandazile “Um’Africakazi” Dube directing proceedings. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu