Matopo gold robbery suspects nabbed

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

FOUR men who robbed an unnamed gold dealer of US$ 1 400, 42 grammes of gold and four cellphones in Matopo in June, have been arrested.

On their twitter page, police wrote: “CID Homicide arrested Liberty Moyo (25), Madoda Moyo (20), Kaulani Tshuma (20) and Bekithemba Tshuma (26) in connection with a robbery case in which they allegedly attacked a complainant at a mine in Matopo in June 2023.”

The robbers attacked the complainant and stole his valuables which included cash, gold and cellphones.

“The suspects stole US$1 400 in cash, 42 grammes of gold and four cellphones,” said the police.