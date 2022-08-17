Matopos Sailing Club committed to ecological conservation

Simba Jemwa, Showbiz Reporter

MATOPOS Sailing Club has been a hive of activity since it reopened after Covid-19 lockdowns. It has added to the fun by giving the Luna Park, the famous mobile amusement park, a permanent home.

However, the directors of Modern Magnet Investments, a company that has given the sailing club a new lease of life, have vowed to not only grow their brand but also encourage environmental awareness among its patrons, especially the young ones.

The company has committed itself to ecological conservation and will engage the owners of the property, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority to find ways to ensure that the surrounding ecological system is not affected by the activity at the sailing club.

The company’s directors are cognisant of the fact that their business can only thrive in an environment that has a balanced ecological system. They also acknowledge that it makes it easier for some of their patrons who are health-conscious by making it more bike and walk friendly.

“The Matopos Sailing Club environment encompasses all the areas in which we spend our time — like walking, biking, driving, or commuting,” said Phillip Phiri, one of the founders and director of Modern Magnet Investments.

“The state of our environment is playing a larger role in everyday life and there’s pressure on sailing and yacht clubs to adopt environmentally friendly policies. We’re developing an environmental campaign called The Green Blue that we hope will teach our patrons about the importance of a healthy ecology,” Phiri told Chronicle Showbiz.

“The idea behind Green Blue is to provide a permanent platform that will help us to figure out how to develop environmental policies and practices at Matopos Sailing Club.

We should all do our bit to encourage the adoption of greener policies. We’re, hopefully, all living longer so protecting our immediate environment and the wider planet must be beneficial to us all,” he said.

“To quote Jane Goodall, the famous primatologist, ‘You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.’”

“Our action plan has three key themes.

First, we are looking at understanding the impact on the environment when we make a decision, and secondly at reducing waste and avoiding pollution, and making our clubhouse environmentally friendly.

Thirdly, we want to work with our patrons, employees, and others in the local community, to create positive environmental change,” Phiri revealed.

Phiri also revealed that Modern Magnet Investments is considering developing a self-assessment tool supported by a suite of resources aimed at outdoor entertainment to help them become more sustainable and reduce their environmental impact. — @RealSimbaJemwa