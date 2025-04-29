Matopos scientists develop insect-based livestock feed

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Professor Obert Jiri (right) on a familiarisation tour to gain an appreciation of Matopos Research Institute’s innovative livestock protein feed formulations

Judith Phiri, Zimpapers Business Hub

USING locally available resources and insect based proteins such as mealworms and black soldier flies, scientists at the Matopos Research Institute in Matabeleland South Province have developed innovative solutions to enhance feed availability for livestock by formulating alternative animal feed.

The innovation is expected to address the growing challenges in livestock production caused by climate change, resource scarcity, and competition between food, feedand fuel.

As part of its initiatives, Matopos Research Institute has successfully registered mealworm starter, grower and finisher diets under the Farm Feeds regulations, specifically for poultry.

The institute has also introduced “frass blocks,” a multi-nutrient feed supplement for ruminant animals such as goats and sheep, which is produced from insect waste material.

Speaking during a recent familiarisation tour of the institute’s innovation hub in Matopo, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Obert Jiri, commended the work being done by the scientists.

“What we have seen here with the feed trials and experiments is truly fantastic. This is the foundation of our agriculture. Through innovations like these, we can commercialise new feed formulations that are scientifically tested and proven,” he said.

Professor Jiri noted that not every innovation would make it to commercialisation but stressed that the process of experimentation was essential for agricultural transformation, especially in the face of threats such as El Niño-induced droughts that have previously devastated livestock populations.

He said there is a need to find solutions for climate change, livestock diseases, and livestock growth as the country is grappling with inbreeding, where the livestock are growing smaller and smaller.

“Science must drive our agriculture. Even if results are not immediate, science-based agriculture will never fail us. We need to continue investing in research to find solutions to climate change, livestock diseases, and genetic challenges like inbreeding, which is causing smaller livestock.

“That is what we must aim for — to have a basket of all these experiments and innovations as we aim for those that are successful technologies that can drive our agricultural transformation based on science,” said Professor Jiri.

Professor Jiri said that by developing affordable, sustainable feed alternatives that are locally sourced, Matopos is not only offering solutions to immediate feed shortages but also helping smallholder farmers reduce costs and improve animal productivity, thereby contributing to national food security and rural development.

Matopos Research Institute’s principal research officer, Ms Primrose Nkomboni, who is a nutritionist, said that their research is guided by a mandate to create affordable, sustainable feed solutions using resources that farmers can easily access.

“These are resources that farmers can easily access. When we identify the resources, we take them to the laboratory for testing. We test for crude protein, fibre and other nutrients. After that, we then formulate our feed, such as lucerne, mopane, or black soldier fly-based pellets,” she said.

One of the major successes includes the formulation of bush meals, a protein-rich feed made from a mixture of mopane leaves, acacia pods and hay, which contains 23 to 26 percent protein and is ideal for feeding ruminants and donkeys, particularly during dry seasons when conventional feed becomes scarce.

The institute is also producing black soldier fly-based pellets, comprising 30 percent insect meal and 70 percent bran, used for feeding poultry and ruminants. In addition, the team is exploring cactus-based silage, taking advantage of the plant’s high water content (around 90 percent) and its rich fibre and energy properties to enhance livestock nutrition during dry periods.

“We also use acacia to make silages and improve the quality of our hays and cereal stovers. It aids and improves the digestibility of hay and cereal stovers,” said Ms Nkomboni.

She said ongoing feeding trials using mopane-based pellets are investigating the leaves’ natural anthelmintic properties, which could help reduce internal parasite loads in goats.

“Feeding trials are ongoing for goats with mopane-based pellets. We want to see how the goats perform in terms of internal worms. Properties in mopane are known for reducing the worm load in the gut,” said Ms Nkomboni.

The innovations at Matopos Research Institute come at a crucial time as Zimbabwe seeks to build a more resilient livestock sector in the wake of increasing droughts, erratic weather patterns and rising input costs.