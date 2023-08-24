Matore expects tricky challenge from Army side

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

CHICKEN INN FC gaffer, Prince Matore is expecting a tricky encounter when they face Army side Cranborne Bullets in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The Gamecocks are coming from a hard fought 1-0 victory over Simba Bhora away from home and Matore believes Saturday’s encounter will be another tough test.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference earlier today, Matore said the stage at which the league is now makes it difficult to face any team as everyone is out to get something.

“In the second round, everyone is fighting for his life, even in this one, against Simba Bhora, we are happy we collected maximum points but it was a difficult match and the Cranborne one is going to be more difficult,” said Matore.

The Gamecocks are sitting in fifth place on the log standings, 10 points behind leaders Highlanders.

Despite the 10-point gap between them and Bosso, Matore said they are still in the chasing pack for the league title and will fight on until the end. – @brandon_malvin