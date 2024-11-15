Matore revels in bringing Premiership soccer to Kwekwe

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

FORMER Chicken Inn head coach, Prince Matore, is feeling on top of the world.

He has all the reasons to, as he has shaken off the near-man tag and proven his own capabilities as a coach after guiding Kwekwe United to the Castle Lager Premiership after winning the Zifa Central Region League title.

It was in only his first year with the club at that level.

A distinguished player, good enough to be considered by Wieslaw Grawboski for a stint in Poland, Matore has for most of his coaching career played second fiddle to his mentor Joey Antipas whom he worked with at Motor Action and recently at Chicken Inn.

At some stage they were together at AmaZulu in the South African Premiership.

Matore and his Kwekwe United charges became the first team from the City of Gold to play in the top-flight league since Lancashire Steel in 2009.

They won the league after taking an unassailable 71 points, shrugging off competition from Tongogara, Chapungu and Sheasham.

Tongogara, who were fighting for the promotion ticket, blew their last chance after being held to a 1-1 draw by Sheasham at home last weekend.

“It’s always pleasing to lead a team to success. It was a collective effort and we are grateful for the support that we got from our fans throughout the season. The players gave a good fight,” said the soft-spoken ex-Gamecocks mentor.

Matore took charge of Kwekwe United early this year after he parted ways with Gamecocks.

Kwekwe United join free-spending Scottland FC and ZPC Hwange who won the Northern Region and Southern Region Soccer Leagues respectively, in the county’s elite football league.

With three teams having already booked their tickets to the topflight, only one solitary ticket from the Eastern Region is left to fight for.

Two games are left to go in the league with three teams still in contention for the title.

Log leaders, FC Wangu Mazodze once again dropped points last weekend after they were held to a goalless draw by fellow title-chasing Tenax FC who are sitting on third place. Only two points separate the two teams with Wangu Mazodze on 65 points while Tenax are on 63.

In second place are Triangle United also on 63 points but enjoying a superior goal difference.

Wangu Mazodze and Triangle have both played 29 games while Tenax have a game more.

Triangle beat Midway 3-1 on their week 30 encounter.-@FungaiMuderere