Matore wary of Bosso threat

CHICKEN Inn FC head coach Prince Matore has predicted that it will not be a stroll in the park for them when they meet bruised Highlanders FC in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week 21 match set for Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Last Saturday, Highlanders were dismissed 2-0 by four-time league champions FC Platinum in a game that was played at Mandava Stadium.

After going for an impressive 19 game unbeaten run in the 2023 season, it was Bosso’s first defeat of the campaign.

Highlanders were four games shy to achieve the 23 games unbeaten run that was achieved by the club’s class of 2012 that was under Kelvin Kaindu before they went on to lose the country’s local football highest accolade to their nemesis Dynamos courtesy of an inferior goal difference.

“While we still want to keep a close check on the top teams, we need to work very hard. Our next game is against the team of the moment, Highlanders.

“We will not focus much on their loss to FC Platinum but focus on our game plan. They will be at home and it will not be easy to play them at Barbourfields. Highlanders are a wounded lot and I predicted a very tough game,” said Matore.

His sentiments were echoed by the club’s president Lifa Ncube.

“Highlanders might have lost their game against FC Platinum but I guess they will come back fired up for their game against us. It will not be wise for us to underestimate them. They are a big club but I’m very much confident that we will give a good fight come Sunday. It promises to be a very good derby match,” said Ncube.

In their last fixture on Saturday, Matore guided his charges to a nil all draw against Cranborne Bullets.

With 33 points, the Simbisa Brands sponsored outfit is perched on position five, nine points adrift of early log pacesetters Highlanders.

In their last five matches, Chicken Inn have won three, drawn one and lost once.

Bosso boasts of the same form guide as they have also managed to pick 10 points from a possible 15 in the period under review.

The calculator speaks to the fact that outfits will go into the Sunday’s match on remarkable 67 percent success rate.

In their first leg encounter, the two Bulawayo sides played a goalless draw. — @FungaiMuderere.