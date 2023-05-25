Matshetsheni artist shares dream to have his artwork displayed on billboards

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

EIGHTEEN-year-old talented up-and-coming artist Proud Ndlovu is a youngster whose dream is to have his artwork showcased to the world.

Hailing from Matshiya village in the heart of Matshetsheni in Gwanda district, Matabeleland South province, all Ndlovu dreams of is to see his art scattered across the world through billboards among other forms of advertising.

From the buildings of small shops in his growth point to billboards in big cities and eventually, in the digital space, this is all that he envisages and this is what pushes him to fine-tune his art.

Ndlovu said his focus is on drawing facial portraits with pencil art or paints, a talent that he has possessed from a tender age.

“I’m a self-taught fine artist. I’ve been doing this for a while, but I started to fine-tune and grow it around 2020. Nothing inspired me, but from primary school level, from learning art, I was always the best. This is something that pushed me to do some artwork at home from copying from school textbooks.

“At that time, I was tracing by taking plain paper and putting it over the picture. That really moulded me,” he said.

“My plan with my art is to own my studio where people can come and make orders from or buy some portraits, thus I’m appealing for help for my dream to succeed,” said Ndlovu. – @mthabisi_mthire