Mat’South journalists welcome Nguluvhe appointment

Online Reporter

JOURNALISTS from Matabeleland South province have welcomed the appointment of Beitbridge East legislator, Cde Albert Nguluvhe, as the new Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

Cde Nguluvhe who was sworn in at State House by President Mnangagwa on Tuesday replaces Dr Evelyn Ndlovu who has been moved to the Ministry of Environment and Wildlife.

Dr Ndlovu takes over form Dr Sithembiso Nyoni who was relieved of her duties recently.

Beitbridge based senior Zimpapers journalist, Thupeyo Muleya, who is also the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) provincial chapter chairperson said the media fraternity looked forward to continued cordial relationship with the new minister.

He described Cde Nguluvhe as a champion for development who has also worked hard to build relations with members of the media in the province.

“Personally I have worked with Cde Nguluvhe and I have appreciated his understanding of how the media operates,” said Muleya.

“As ZUJ we believe that the new minister is a hard worker who works well with all journalists from the private and public media houses.

“We have taken note of his works as an agent of development who has been supportive of developmental projects across all sectors in Beitbridge district.

“Our hope is that he will continue to drive the economic and infrastructure development in our province in line with the devolution concept. We welcome and congratulate him on this new appointment by President Mnangagwa and we hope to continue working together harmoniously.”

Seasoned journalist, Mvelo Zondo, who is based in Gwanda, sad the media fraternity is looking forward to working with the new minister in promoting development and addressing issues affecting media practitioners in the province.

Station manager for Beitbridge’s community radio station, Lotsha FM Miss Progress Moyo said: “We are excited about his appointment and he has been very supportive to our operations as a radio station and we hope to further strengthen our relations with the new minister”.

Freelance Journalist Princess Sibanda said the media community in the province was excited about Cde Nguluvhe’s appointment considering that during his days in parliament’s committee responsible for media issues he had pushed through a number of initiatives among them the establishment of community radio stations nationwide.