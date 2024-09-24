Mavesere named in Sharks’ Vodacom UCR squad

Brandon Moyo

ZIMBABWE rugby prodigy Tinotenda Mavesere has been named in the Hollywoodbets Sharks’ 27-member squad for the Vodacom United Rugby Championship, which begins for the South African teams, this weekend.

With the dust hardly settled from their famous Currie Cup victory over the ADT Fidelity Lions on Saturday, the 25 year old Sables loose forward and the Sharks have already shifted focus from their title-winning effort onto the Vodacom United Rugby Championship.

The ‘Driller’, as Mavesere is affectionately known, has been making strides in South Africa and was part of the Sharks squad that won the EPCR Challenge Cup and the Currie Cup.

He was also instrumental in Zimbabwe’s Africa Cup success in July.

The 27-member Sharks squad left South Africa on Monday for Ireland where they will face Connacht in Galway on Saturday. From there, they will go on to face Dragons from Wales on October 5 before they complete the three-match tour of Europe with a clash against Italian side Benetton a week later.

The Sharks’ traveling squad comprises 15 forwards and 12 backs. They will be captained by loose-forward Vincent Tshituka.

Sharks team for Vodacom URC:

FORWARDS: Corne’ Rahl, Dylan Richardson, Emmanuel Tshituka, Ethan Bester, Fez Mbatha, Gerbrandt Grobler, Hanro Jacobs, James Venter, Jason Jenkins, Mawande Mdande, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ruan Dreyer, Tino Mavesere, Trevor Nyakane, Vincent Tshituka (captain).

BACKS: Andre Esterhuizen, Bradley Davids, Cameron Wright, Eduan Keyter, Ethan Hooker, Francois Venter, Gershwin Wehr, Jordan Hendrikse, Jurenzo Julius, Lionel Cronje, Siya Masuku, Tian Meyer. – @brandon_malvin