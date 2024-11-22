Mawabeni set for vibrant night as Mbesuma Sports Bar opens

Showbiz Reporter

The Mawabeni community in Matabeleland South is set for a night to remember as the Mbesuma Sports Bar officially opens its doors today, offering an electrifying evening of music, dance, and celebration.

The grand opening boasts a stellar line-up of performers, promising to transform the local entertainment scene. Leading the charge is Insimbi ZeZhwane, who will bring the crowd to life with hits from their latest album, Imbobo Zamajuba. Joining them on stage is the ever-popular Clement Magwaza, who will showcase tracks from his new release, Isiphala Sengqondo.

Adding to the excitement, Afro-tech dance trio Asante Mo will deliver their signature high-energy performance, ensuring the crowd is on its feet. To keep the vibe alive throughout the night, a rotation of talented DJs will take turns spinning tracks guaranteed to keep the party going.

Mpumelelo “Fah” Mbesuma, the proprietor of the venue, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We’re eagerly anticipating the event. It promises to be a night of unparalleled fun for our community.”

With its grand opening, Mbesuma Sports Bar is set to become a landmark destination for leisure and entertainment, offering Mawabeni residents a new hub for vibrant night-life and unforgettable experiences.