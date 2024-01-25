Mawhoo’s upcoming show sparks excitement in City of Kings and Queens!

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

South African songstress Mawhoo is set to infuse a breath of fresh air into the City of Kings and Queens this upcoming weekend when she performs.

The “Ultimate VIP Links Vibes Vibes” gig, hosted by Majoer Prodi, will see the Ngiyamthanda and Ngilimele hitmaker gracing the stage at Queens Sports Club on Saturday. The event promises a stellar lineup of talent, featuring Wellyonz, Kotwane Hikwa, Reno Life, Boyzn Ishuz, DJ Stout, Prince Eskhosini, Emity Smooth, Ras Obido, La Soul, and Kead Wikead.

This outdoor extravaganza encourages attendees to bring their camp chairs, creating a relaxed atmosphere for an enjoyable outing.

Thandeka Ngema, popularly known as Mawhoo, is not just a singer but a dynamic performer with a unique sound that sets her apart in the music industry. Her music resonates with adults and serves as a voice for women who may find it challenging to express their desires and demands openly.

Event organiser, Sika Mareza, expressed the intention behind featuring Mawhoo for this special event, stating, “We’ve noticed that most Amapiano artistes who’ve been performing in the city are male, so we decided to bring a change. Mawhoo is trending and an influencer, and we’re doing this for the ladies as we approach February. It’s a motivator for the ladies, especially those looking to buy gifts for Valentine’s Day.”

Mareza emphasised the event’s focus on celebrating women and providing a refreshing experience for the audience. The lineup of local DJs includes a mix of emerging and established talents, promising a diverse and engaging musical journey for all attendees. – @mthabisi_mthire