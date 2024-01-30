Mawiza’s latest single, “Umfaz’engizomthatha” explores love, culture, harmony

Natasha Mutsiba, Online Reporter

BULAWAYO-based Kwaito artiste, Mawiz (born Wisdom Moyo) is preparing to drop his latest single, “Umfaz’engizomthatha”.

Scheduled for release tomorrow, the song features a collaboration with Bhila and Czech Republic-based artiste, Mamozi. Produced by Skido from Emakhandeni, with the remarkable work of Dr Juda on ad-libs and backing, the track promises a captivating blend of creative talents.

Mawiza shared insights into the inspiration behind the song.

“The record touches on what most men expect from the women they are married to. It reflects on how men are attracted to cultured ladies and how they prioritise peace above everything.”

Drawing influences from African sounds, including drums, melodies, hip-hop, and Kwaito, the single is poised to resonate with a diverse audience.

Mawiza emphasised the power of collaboration, stating, “This year, I’m all about collective effort, and I believe collaboration is the key to quality music. All creatives brought their unique talents, and we came out with what I believe is going to be one of the biggest records in the city this year.”

He urged supporters to request the song on all radio stations, as it becomes available on various digital platforms upon release.

With the stage set for the unveiling of “Umfaz’ engizomthatha”, music enthusiasts should eagerly anticipate the collective artistry that Mawiza and his collaborators are set to deliver.

