MaXhosa and Yumbs unveil EP “Sons and Daughters of Credo Mutwa” – A fusion of music, fashion culture

Mthabisi Tshuma

MAXHOSA, the celebrated South African knitwear brand renowned for its fusion of traditional Xhosa beadwork patterns with contemporary knitwear, has released their highly-anticipated EP, “Sons and Daughters of Credo Mutwa” in collaboration with Yumbs.

This EP, which has captivated audiences as part of MaXhosa’s runway fashion shows since last year, represents an unprecedented merging of music and fashion culture.

Having recently unveiled their latest collection, “My Conviction” during Paris Fashion Week at the beginning of March, MaXhosa continues to solidify their position as a leading force in the fashion world, with global icons such as Beyoncé, Swizz Beatz, and Michelle Obama among their admirers.

Produced by Yumbs and featuring top South African artistes including Khanyisa, Baby S.O.N, and Raspy, “Sons and Daughters of Credo Mutwa” revolves around the voice recordings of the esteemed Zulu traditional healer and writer, renowned for reimagining international R&B hits. Yumbs infuses soulful Amapiano tracks with Mutwa’s teachings, creating a unique auditory experience.

The lead single, “The Earth, uMama”, featuring Credo Mutwa and Khanyisa, sets the tone for the EP, offering a soul-stirring exploration of African mythology and traditional Zulu folklore. Through infectious Amapiano rhythms, Mutwa’s profound insights about the spiritual significance of dance are revitalised, paying homage to his spiritual and artistic legacy.

Maxhosa founder, Laduma Ngxokolo, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Sons and Daughters of Credo Mutwa embodies a convergence of our shared cultural heritage and creative expression. Through this EP, we celebrate the richness of African culture while pushing artistic boundaries.”

Yumbs shared his sentiments, saying, “It is an honour to be part of such a historic project. Collaborating with MaXhosa to pay tribute to the legendary Credo Mutwa through music has been an inspiring experience.”

All proceeds from the project will be equitably distributed, with equal shares allocated to the Credo Mutwa Estate and the dedicated producers and artists involved, underscoring the commitment to fairness and honoring Mutwa’s vision.

“Sons and Daughters of Credo Mutwa” promises to enchant audiences with its captivating blend of music and fashion, serving as a testament to the power of collaboration and cultural storytelling.

The EP is available on all major streaming platforms. –@mthabisi_mthire