Mayor David Coltart calls for investigation following arrest of Bulawayo councillors

Sinokubonga Nkala and Sheronrose Mugombi

BULAWAYO Mayor David Coltart has called for a thorough investigation following the arrest of Deputy Mayor Edwin Ndlovu and Finance and Development Committee Chairperson Mpumelelo Moyo on corruption charges.

The arrests, executed last night by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), stem from allegations that the officials demanded a US$20 000 bribe from Labenmon Investments.

In a statement, Clr Coltart expressed his surprise at the news, having been briefed on the allegations by the Town Clerk earlier today.

“I await further information, but the law must take its course,” he said.

The mayor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, emphasising the importance of a fair investigation by an independent judiciary.

According to ZACC Communications Manager Ms Simiso Mlevu, Ndlovu and Moyo are accused of soliciting the bribe as payment for facilitating land approval for a cement mixing plant proposed by Labenmon Investments. The company initially applied for 10 hectares of land in November 2023 but faced rejection. After resubmitting their application in April 2024, they were offered 5.6 hectares.

Ms Mlevu said that after receiving the offer, the accused allegedly approached Labenmon’s representative, Tsitsi Mapfumo, demanding the payment on behalf of 20 other councillors.

The matter was reported to ZACC, leading to the arrests of Ndlovu and Moyo, who are set to appear in court on 16 November.

The incident raises further concerns about corruption within local government as Bulawayo seeks to attract investment while maintaining transparency and accountability.