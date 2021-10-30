Mayor spreads early Christmas cheer

Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Clr Mlandu Ncube (left) receives a pledge of US$400 from Mr Herbert Chimbetete of Coghlan and Welsh Legal Practitioners during the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund function at the council chambers yesterday

Angela Sibanda, Chronicle reporter

Inmates at Old People and Children’s homes as well as people living with disabilities in Bulawayo on Thursday received an early Christmas present from the 2021 Bulawayo Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund.

The Christmas goodies were handed over to the institutions’ representatives at the Small City Hall.

The beneficiairies were Railsten Home, Ekuphumuleni Old People’s Home, John Smale Children’s Home, Luveve Training School for Girls, Percy Ibbotson and Luveve Remand homes, Emthunzini Wethemba Children’s Home, Entembeni Old People’s Home, Queen Elizabeth Children’s Home, Khayelihle Children’s Home, Edith Duly Old People’s Home, St Francis Children’s Home, Thuthuka Scripture Union for Street Children and John Slaven School.

The donation comprised of mealie meal, sugar, cooking oil, laundry soap and toiletries as well as blankets.

Some children’s homes received exercise books.

“We are very happy and we really appreciate this gesture by the mayor and everyone who found it in their hearts to extend a hand,” said Luveve training school superintendent Ms Nyaradzo Sikwila.

Bulawayo Mayor, Cllr Solomon Mguni in a speech read on his behalf by his deputy, Cllr Mlandu Ncube, hailed those who donated despite the Covid -19 pandemic which affected many businesses.

“Covid-19 might have changed the outlook of our lives completely but the one thing that hasn’t changed is the spirit of Ubuntu. Lending a hand to the less fortunate will always be a great blessing,” said Cllr Mguni.

He assured the Bulawayo community that his office will ensure that everything raised under the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund will be forwarded to the intended beneficiaries.

Thuthuka Scripture Union representative, Ms Best Ndlovu said the donations will enable them to continue providing meals to the homesless under their soup kitchen.

A number of companies and organisations contributed to the 2021 Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund and these include TelOne, PPC and OK Mart, Delta Beverages, Lupane State University, Metro Peech, Winston Precast, Joyous Events and Datlabs.