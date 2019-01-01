Mayweather makes $9m in just over two minutes

Floyd Mayweather earned himself a handy New Year’s bonus yesterday as he returned to the ring with a first-round stoppage of Tenshin Nasukawa in a farcical exhibition fight in Japan.

Mayweather claims to have earned $9 million for the three-round fight.

Mayweather, who spent much of the fight smiling, floored his opponent three times inside the first few minutes before Nasukawa’s corner threw in the towel.

The kickboxer â€” banned from kicking in this bout â€” was left in tears as Mayweather danced a merry jig, having stalked his opponent and sent him flying across the canvas like a rag-doll.

â€˜We had fun, first I want to thank God for this unbelievable turnout, this event, my team. Tokyo, Japan you guys are amazing I want to say thank you,â€™ Mayweather said after the fight.

The 41-year-old was not in prime shape but he still proved far too strong for Nasukawa, 21 years his junior, in the nine-minute scrap at the Saitama Super Arena just outside Tokyo.

