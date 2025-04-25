MAZ emphasises role of marketers in economy

Nokuthaba Brita Ncube, [email protected]

THE Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) executive secretary, Mr Gillian Rusike, has underscored the role of marketers in the economy, noting that they play a strategic role as catalysts for economic transformation.

In an interview during the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), Mr Rusike highlighted that marketers play a crucial role across all industries.

“As we align with this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2025 theme on industrialisation, marketers play a strategic role as catalysts for economic transformation,” he said.

In addition, he said, by leveraging market segmentation, brand positioning, and integrated marketing communications, marketers drove demand for locally manufactured products and services and enhance brand equity.

“Through data-driven insights and consumer behaviour analysis, marketers identify growth opportunities, influence supply chain efficiencies, and foster value addition across all industries.

Their efforts in export marketing, stakeholder engagement, and corporate social responsibility not only build competitive advantage but also support sustainable industrial development and national economic resilience,” he said.

The association on Wednesday successfully held its fourth edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Marketers Link Up 2025 Karaoke and Quiz Night, which brought together Zimbabwe’s marketing professionals to network and celebrate the spirit of collaboration.

The event, whose prizes were sponsored by Proton Bakers Pvt Ltd, brought together teams from leading companies, including Teecherz Home and Office and Proton Bakers.

The event was dominated by the quiz challenge, with marketers competing to test their knowledge across various issue categories that include Zimbabwean trivia and music.

Speaking at the occasion, Proton chief sales officer Daniel Chipato expressed gratitude, acknowledging the role the marketers play in the company’s continued success as the premier bread brand.

Amidst the competition, networking and teamwork opportunities also emerged as the participants were teamed with people they do not usually work with.

The event’s interactive format saw each group member identifying the title of a song sung by one of their own.

Each group member took turns singing a song of their choice, while the teammates were made to guess the title.

MAZ has experienced significant growth marked by an expanded client base and the creation of innovative programmes.

The association has also launched the Marketers Association Business Institute, an arm responsible for undertaking training and career development activities for marketers, sales professionals, customer experience managers, public relations professionals, and other business-related professionals.