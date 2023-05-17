Mazarura elated by first Zima nomination

Mthabisi Tshuma

[email protected]

CHIMURENGA music muso Madzamba has been nominated for the first time at this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima).

Born Ransom Madzamba, the artiste known for immortalising heroes through music, particularly through the track Tochema Magamba is nominated in the Best Traditional (Chinyakare/Chimurenga) category.

He is vying for the top spot against Brity Yonly, Mary Anibal and Othnell Mangoma Moyo.

Said Mazarura: “This is my first nomination and I’m indeed excited. I’ve been working extremely hard and it’s pleasing to notice the majority of Zimbabweans are appreciating my work.

“The songs Africa, Perekedza anokuda, Wakandikoshera, Tochema Magamba and Vision 2030 Tinosvika/Siyafika are trending well and are being appreciated more than I expected.”

He said this year is a year where he will be releasing collaborative works.

“This year for me is one for collaborations. I’ve already finished working on their videos. I’m also expecting to have some international tours. It’s indeed my dream to take the Mazarura traditional music to the world,” said Mazarura. – @mthabisi_mthire