Mazarura steps up to lead Jiti music after Baba Harare’s gospel shift

Versatile musician Ransom Madzamba, popularly known as Mazarura, is quickly emerging as a leading figure in the Jiti music genre, filling the gap left by Baba Harare, who has now transitioned to gospel music.

Mazurura, who expanded his musical repertoire last year to include Jiti alongside his existing Chimurenga and mbira influences, is determined to challenge the stereotypes often associated with Jiti music.

“Jiti is our traditional music, and its beat can even be used in churches – there’s nothing demonic about it. My Jiti songs are meant to bring joy and laughter, but many also carry educational messages. For example, the track ‘Wakandikoshera’ appreciates the essential role of a wife to a man, and vice versa,” said Mazurura.

He expressed concern over the misconceptions held by some religious groups about African culture and Jiti music.

“It’s disturbing to hear some religious schools of thought claim there’s nothing Godly about our culture and Jiti music. Many people still cling to colonial mindsets, believing that anything African is unholy, which is completely wrong. We need to end this identity crisis and embrace who we are, our history, and everything that defines us as Africans and Zimbabweans,” he said.

Mazarura also revealed that he is working on new tracks set for release next month.

“In the first week of September, I’ll be releasing several new Jiti songs, including collaborations with both local and international artistes, though I’m keeping their names a surprise for now. I’m also working on a developmental song,” he added.

