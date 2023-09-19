Mazarura tackles love rituals in new song

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

CHIMURENGA music muso Mazarura has jumped into the jiti genre with his latest single titled Ndomulocker Here set for release on 4 November.

The track to be released alongside a video was produced by Maselo. Mazarura said the track is a Christmas present from the Mazarura Music stable.

“Ndomulocker here is a jiti dancing song. The song is about a man who is seeking advice on whether it would be good to perform some protection rituals on his beautiful woman who is ever admired by many men,” said Mazarura.

Mazarura is well known for coming up with various developmental music projects with his mantra being to unite people for a particular cause and for the good of the nation.

