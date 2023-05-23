Mazayi River body yet to be identified

The place where a man was found dead along Mazai river near Lobengula primary school yesterday

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THE Police are asking members of the public to help identify the body of an unknown man who was found dead in the Mazayi River bridge which separates Makokoba and Mzilikazi suburbs in Bulawayo on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, the Police described the man as light in complexion, with full beard, short hair and is approximately 1,6 metres tall. The deceased was found by a group of school children; however, his identity is still unknown.

The body, which had no injuries was retrieved from the water by members of the Fire Brigade and was ferried to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post-mortem. The deceased was wearing black short, navy-blue trousers and a dark blue shirt.

“The now deceased was submerged in water with only the left hand and face visible,” read a statement from the Bulawayo Police Provincial spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube.

Mazayi Bridge, which is a route that many use, has become a well-known dangerous road that has left residents scared of using it after sunset.

Residents are calling for action to be taken so that their daily route becomes safe for use. They are calling on the Bulawayo City Council to help them clear the bushes around.