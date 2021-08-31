Mazibuko on quest to construct rehab centre

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

MENTAL health activist, Sipho Mazibuko, who is on a drive to empower people with mental health challenges, has set her eyes on the construction of a state-of-the-art rehabilitation centre.

She is in the process of acquiring the land in Umguza district, Matabeleland North.

As an individual who has publicly opened up on her battle with depression and bipolar, Mazibuko recently set up an organisation, Mental Voices Trust that gives voices to mental health patients.

Last week, the founder of Miss Summer Strides and Miss Rural Zimbabwe pageants was in Harare to court donors for the project.

“We were in Harare to meet prospective donors for the Mental Voices Trust’s rehabilitation centre. I recently applied for land at Umguza Rural District Council to build a safe house and rehabilitation centre for people with mental health challenges with the fore focus being Ingutsheni Hospital.

“This is because some patients get dumped at Ingutsheni after being discharged as some family members give false contact details upon their admission which leaves them stuck at Ingutsheni Hospital till death,” said Mazibuko.

She said having been admitted to the facility before, she wants to give a final home to these patients while at the same time, rehabilitating them with life skills like carpentry, hairdressing, gardening and poultry among other projects.

“During my stay in Harare, I also did many radio and online TV interviews to create awareness for mental health disorders. I approached several embassies for possible funding and I’m happy that organisations like Rainbow Tourism Group covered our accommodation,” said Mazibuko.

Mazibuko, who went to Harare with the Miss Summer Strides models, said they had a chance to tour various spots in Harare including the National Heroes Acre and the popular Mereki braaing spot.

“We visited the National Heroes’ Acre. The girls (models) had never been there and they learnt a lot from seeing the final resting place for our departed heroes. Reigning Miss Summer Strides Celine Sialumba also spread her Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

“I’m grateful to Christabel Ngwenya, Ruth Ncube, Blessings Moyo, Princess Dube, Celine Sialumba, Charlene Nyoni, Mntwanenkosi Dube, Midzo Kureba and Bheki Ngwenya who are all models and staff from Mental Voices Trust,” said Mazibuko. — @mthabisi_mthire