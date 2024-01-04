Mazibuko shuts down Strides

File Photo: Lorraine Maphala (left) poses for a photo with Sipho Mazibuko after getting her hair done at the now defunct Strides Hair Salon

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

On December 31, 2023, Sipho Mazibuko, a veteran modelling instructor and event planner, made the painful decision to permanently shut down Strides Hair Salon due to what she describes as “maladministration” by the hairdressers renting space in her establishment.

The closure comes just three years after the salon’s relaunch, offering hairdressing, styling, and manicure services.

Mazibuko explained, “The hairdressers were abusing me financially by not paying rentals on time and damaging expensive salon equipment without remorse. My sons, who were now in charge, were not happy with the abuse, so they decided to close the salon.”

Expressing her difficulty in letting go, Mazibuko detailed how long-term hairdressers took advantage of her health and motherly love, leading to financial mismanagement and abuse of the salon’s resources.

“Hairdressers, who had been with us for a long time, eventually developed a sense of entitlement and took advantage of my health and the motherly support I provided. It’s disheartening that a prestigious venture could be undermined by incompetence. Letting go was an incredibly tough decision for me, as I had genuine affection for the salon.

“Due to my work-from-home arrangement, I wasn’t physically present at the salon. Unfortunately, my shop manager of 25 years, Khumbulani Dube, faced a challenging time dealing with late payments for rentals and electricity bills,” elaborated Mazibuko.

“The salon meant a great deal to me, almost like my own child. I witnessed its resilience during challenging economic periods, such as the 2008 meltdown, where it not only endured but thrived when many other salons had to close shop,” added a disheartened Mazibuko.

The salon, located at the corner of 6th Avenue and Fort Street in Bulawayo, has been a prominent fixture since 2003, employing numerous staff members. Its relocation in 2010 from Joshua Mqabuko and 10th Avenue followed challenges in Mazibuko’s personal life, including health issues as she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2011.

Reflecting on the salon’s early success, Mazibuko noted, “Establishing the salon was the happiest day of my life to complement Strides Boutique. My fondest memories revolve around the significant influence the salon had in Bulawayo. We were trendsetters, introducing the latest styles. Celebrities from South Africa visiting the city would be brought to the salon by their promoters for hairstyling. The likes of Dan Tshanda, Sophie Ndaba, and Zola among other notable figures chose our salon for their hair and nail care. No current salon holds that level of influence,” reminisced Mazibuko.

“Hairdressers in Bulawayo eagerly sought vacancies because, at that time, the Strides brand was the talk of the city, and everyone wanted to be a part of it. I carefully selected only the best hairdressers to join the team.

“During that period, the current ‘rent-a-chair’ system wasn’t in place; they all worked directly for me, and it proved to be a highly successful business model. However, with the introduction of the ‘rent-a-chair’ system, hairdressers became independent business owners, and that’s when challenges arose. Many lacked the necessary business training, and managing their finances independently proved difficult, leading to delayed rent payments.”

Mazibuko revealed that she attempted to engage in dialogue with the hairdressers, but unfortunately, her efforts were in vain. “They would agree to be responsible, but unfortunately, it never translated to action,” she expressed.

While closing the salon marks the end of an era, Mazibuko remains resilient. She is already planning a new chapter for the establishment, envisioning the transformation of the space into “Strides Mall”, aligning with modern business trends.

“Though I now consider it the ‘end of an era’, I already have plans in motion for the establishment’s future. We are transforming the shop into a Strides Mall, inspired by the success of industry giants like Edgars,” she confidently declared.

Mazibuko is renowned for organising the Miss Winter, Summer Strides, and Miss Rural modelling contests, and through her Strides Modelling Agency, she has nurtured beauty queens like Samantha Tshuma and Lorraine Maphala-Phiri in the past. – @MbuleloMpofu.