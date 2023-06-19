Mbada dance group wins Chibuku Neshamwari Midlands provincial competition

Showbiz Reporter

Kwekwe traditional dance group, Mbada, emerged victorious in the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival Midlands provincial finals held at Mandava Beerhall this past Saturday.

In second position was Trans Choreography from Gweru followed by Undi Gure from the host town, Zvishavane.

For their efforts, the provincial winners walked away with US$2 500. The first runners-up received US$1 500 and the second runners-up, US$1 000.

Mbada is now set to represent the Midlands province at the national finals taking place next month.

Bulawayo dance groups hoping to represent the city will have to battle it out for that spot this coming Saturday when they compete at the Manor Hotel.

This year’s edition of the dance festival is being run under the theme, “Bira Remadhanzi, 60 Years Sithokozisa Ngezomgido!”. Prizes at the national stage stand at US$15 000 for winners, US$10 000 for second best ensemble, and US$7 500 for the group that will emerge third best.