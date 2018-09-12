Mbada Ensemble win Midlands leg of Ingwebu dance fest

Gibson Mhaka, Showbiz Reporter

KWEKWE traditional dance group, Mbada Ensemble out-danced nine others at the Midlands provincial finals of the Ingwebu Cultural Dance Festival held on Saturday at Mandava Beerhall in Zvishavane.

For winning, the group walked away with $300 while second and third placed Ziva Zvako Gure Group and Rangarira Pasichigare got $200 and $100 respectively.

To cap a great day, Mbada Ensemble who specialise in the dinhe dance also booked themselves a ticket to battle it out at the national finals of the competition being held on Saturday at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

Other groups which took part in the competition are Neta Traditional Dance Group, Maglas Chimutare, Undi Gure Club, Fix Changoma, Mazvihwa Traditional Dance Group, Matinunura Traditional Dance Group and Chipolopolo Traditional Dance Group.

Speaking on the sidelines of the competition, Mbada Ensemble group leader, Blessed William, said they were going to polish their performance in preparation for the national finals.

“We’re happy that we managed to book ourselves a ticket to the national finals. We know what lies ahead and as a result, we’re going to polish our act so that we make it at the national finals,” said an elated William.

Ingwebu Breweries sales, marketing and corporate affairs executive Ndabezinhle Mlilo said they were impressed by the level of competition and the response they received from the Zvishavane community.

“We’re happy with the level of competition. It actually got more competitive with each province and as Ingwebu Breweries, we’re also happy with the response we received from the Zvishavane community.

“We’d like to wish Mbada Ensemble the best as they prepare to go and face other provincial finalists at the national finals on Saturday,” Mlilo said.

The competition being bankrolled by Ingwebu Breweries seeks to celebrate culture through dance. It also seeks to encourage Zimbabweans to appreciate and perform local traditional dances thus promoting and safeguarding Zimbabwe’s cultural intangible heritage.

Other preliminary rounds of the Ingwebu Cultural Dance Festival were held in Matabeleland South at Ezimnyama Beer Garden in Gwanda followed by those in Bulawayo at Manor Hotel and Matabeleland North at Lupane Beer Garden.