Mbaiwa to bounce back at Highlanders

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Former Highlanders central striker Abraham Mbaiwa is set to bounce back at his boyhood club as assistant coach to Melusi Mabaleka Sibanda at the Bosso 90 squad.

The Highlanders developmental side plays in the Fifa Southern Region Division.

With the imminent return of all sporting activities due to the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Highlanders have sought to regularise their structures as a club that had not had their youngsters for nearly two years.

Sources yesterday told Chronicle Sport that the Johnfat Sibanda-led executive has agreed terms with National University of Science and Technology sports science graduate.

Sources also said former skipper Dazidelio Kapenya is also on the executive committee’s wishlist with a view of having him as the Under-18 coach while former junior coaches Sizabantu Khoza and Dan Ngwenya will take the other junior teams.

Highlanders spokesperson Ronald Moyo, while not confirming any names, confirmed that names have been identified and they were now finalising the appointment process.

“We are coming out from a situation where, realistically, that was not an urgent need given that there was no clear picture of when junior football was coming. Now that senior football is coming back, we can now anticipate the return of junior football. But what is most important is that it has been work in progress. Names have been identified and it’s now a matter of finalising the process and making announcements at the right time,” said Moyo.

Following the unveiling of the Sakunda Holdings sponsorship deal last week and the coming in of Utande as a partner, the Bulawayo giants have now become the ideal choice of destination for both the players and coaches.