Mbappe is Europe’s most expensive player

Kylian Mbappe is the world’s most valuable footballer with Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling second and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool third.

Paris Saint-Germain and France striker Mbappe, aged just 21, is in the No 1 spot following his rise to the top of European football.

The CIES Football Observatory have carried out extensive research to order players based on their value in European football.

They compare footballers based in England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany by using multiple variables including age, club, position and league.

They also take into account their contract duration, nationality and economic level of the clubs interested in each player to predict their worth. Mbappe, who has been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid in recent years, is worth £225m according to their extensive research.

Sterling is second on the list with an estimated value of £190m as he continues to impress for Manchester City and England following his £50m move from rivals Liverpool in 2015.

Liverpool should look to sell Mohamed Salah for around £149m if the Egyptian chooses to move elsewhere in the near future while Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho is valued at £143m.

Manchester United and Chelsea are likely to be involved in a bidding war for Sancho’s services this summer with Borussia Dortmund preparing to cash in on the wideman. Sadio Mane, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are next on the list of the top 20 most valuable players as the Premier League dominates its European rivals.

Lionel Messi is eighth on the shortlist as his value is depreciating due to his age with Cristiano Ronaldo not even in the top 20.

Antoine Griezmann is in ninth despite failing to replicate his Atletico Madrid form at Barcelona following his £107m move to the Nou Camp last summer. Lautaro Martinez, who has been scoring goals for fun at Inter Milan, and Gabriel Jesus follow Griezmann on the list with Leicester playmaker James Maddison also making the top 20.

Maddison, who is among Manchester United’s top targets next summer, has been valued at £96m.

Timo Werner could also be set for a big-money summer move with three players from Merseyside following the German. Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold represent the European champions and Premier League leaders while Everton’s Richarlison sits just below his rivals. Tammy Abraham’s worth has rocketed following his return to Chelsea and his immediate success in England’s top flight.

Joao Felix, who moved to Atletico for £113m in the summer, is in 18th with the 20-year-old the youngest player among the top 20 and now worth £86m after a shaky start to life in Spain.

Neymar’s value has also depreciated with his estimated price tag now just £85m due to his recent poor injury record and public desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain. Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku completes the top 20 with the Inter Milan man, worth £85m. — dailyonline.