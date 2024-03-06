  • Today Wed, 06 Mar 2024

Mbare man (23) who sold alcohol to minors jailed for 28 months

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

MBARE Magistrates court has sentenced a man (23) who sold alcohol to 10 minors over the festive season to 28 months in prison.

Phaeton Mutiyaya (23) will serve 24 months effectively.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “Phaeton Mutiyaya was sentenced as follows: 12 months imprisonment for selling liquor to minors and another, 12 months for selling liquor without a license and 4 months for operating without a shop license (wholly suspended for five years).”

Mutiyaya was selling alcohol illegally from a private residence in Mbare.

“His crimes came to light when a video of the drunk minors went viral on social media, sparking outrage and condemnation for the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 18”, said the NPAZ

