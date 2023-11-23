Mbeba and Muduhwa available for Ngezi clash

Innocent Kurira,[email protected]

THE Highlanders FC defensive duo of Peter Muduhwa and Andrew Mbeba have joined the team’s training sessions ahead of Sunday’s clash against Ngezi Platinum at Barbourfileds Stadium in Bulawayo.

The duo missed the team’s last two matches as they were on national team duty in Rwanda.

While there was no game time for Muduhwa, Mbeba on the other hand started both games against Rwanda and Nigeria which ended in stalemates.

Highlanders’ assistant coach Joel Luphahla said they are happy to have the duo back in the fold.

“We have the two boys Andrew Mbeba and Peter Muduhwa who are back from the national team. We hope the experience they have gained from the national team rubs on all the other players. It was good to have them in training,” said Luphahla.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Cranborne Bullets v ZPC Kariba (Mandava), Yadah v Dynamos (NSS), Simba Bhora v Black Rhinos (Baobab), Sheasham v FC Platinum (Bata), Greenfuel v Triangle United (Greenfuel), Bulawayo Chiefs v Manica Diamonds (Luveve)

Sunday: Hwange v Chicken Inn (Colliery), Highlanders v Ngezi Platinum (Barbourfields Stadium), Caps United v Herentals (NSS)-@innocentskizoe