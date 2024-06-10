Mbeba blow for Warriors

Warriors go through their paces during the team’s first training session in South Africa

Tadious Manyepo in BLOEMFONTEIN

DEFENDER Andrew Mbeba has been ruled out of the 2026 World Cup qualifier against South Africa at Free State tomorrow through suspension.

The towering defender who gave a decent account in the 2-0 defeat against Lesotho at Orlando Stadium on Friday picked his third yellow in the qualifiers in that game.

He had been booked in each of the opening two games of the competition against Rwanda and Nigeria in Rwanda last November.

Both those games ended in draws with the Warriors playing a goalless stalemate against Rwanda before picking a 1-1 draw with the Super Eagles.Mbeba will watch from the terraces with either Godknows Murwira or Munashe Garan’anga likely to step in.

Meanwhile Devine Lunga, who suffered an ankle sprain in the game against Lesotho has been certified fit to train.

The team will conduct their final session at Free State Stadium at 6pm today. Lunga will be keen to quickly get back inyo the groove and force his way back into the team. He played well in the game against Lesotho.