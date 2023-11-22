Mbeba content with Nigeria draw

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

WARRIORS defender Andrew Mbeba believes the point picked against Nigeria in last week’s World Cup qualifier is a positive result more so given the odds were stacked against the Zimbabweans getting anything out of the game.

Mbeba who started the game and made a crucial block to deny Nigeria by clearing the ball off the line is happy with the shift he put in.

The game ended 1-1.

“I would like to thank God for my performance. It’s not easy to play for the senior national team. The levels are high. I am happy that l managed to play well,” said Mbeba.

The Super Eagles had to come from behind to salvage a point after Zimbabwe had taken a first-half lead.

“We felt excited about the goal. We thought we had it but things did not go our way. Luckily we managed to get a point against Nigeria. It’s a big point and we are happy about it,” said Mbeba.

Rwanda leads Group C with four points, while the Warriors who drew Rwanda and Nigeria on 15 and 19 November respectively, are placed 5th with two points, two behind Rwanda.

Eight matches spread between 2024 and 2025 are left. Zimbabwe will play Lesotho and South Africa next in June 2024 in the match day 3 and 4 fixtures. The top team in each group will automatically qualify for the prestigious tournament.

-@innocentskizoe