Mbeba inspires Bosso to top of log

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

Highlanders FC 1-0 Triangle United

DEEP into the second-half Highlanders FC grabbed the winner with a stunning Andrew Mbeba 61st minute freekick in a league match played at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

The goal was the former Young Warriors’ first goal for Highlanders in the Castle Lager Premiership. All along the match had appeared headed for a draw before Mbeba stole the winner from a free-kick taken from outside the box in a difficult angle. He swung his effort to the far post curling past Matripples Muleya in goal for Triangle.

“It is a goal that I will always remember. It’s my first career goal that I should never forget. I joined Bosso in 2018 and I still love the club. This is a goal for Bosso fans and those who will always believe in me. I respect the salute that we have got and I say let that spirit continue,” said an ecstatic Mbeba, a former Young Warriors and Warriors defender.

It was against the run of play that overlapping Mbeba handed the hosts three points.

“I usually play as a right back. When the chance to take the free kick on the left wing presented itself, I took it up. It’s my first team goal after joining them in 2018,” said the Mzilikazi bred lanky defender.

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito said he was happy with the result as he had seen his team collect the maximum points.

It was one of the team’s best games at Barbourfields Stadium where they showed a lot of initiative and purposeful raids in the opposition half.

Defensively they showed lapses in the opening stages and in the last minutes of the game where defenders appeared to be in sixes and sevens in their own half.

However, goals from open play continue to elude the Black and White Army with recent goals coming from set pieces.

Against Caps United in their last but one encounter Bosso were on target through free-kicks.

“I am happy with the win and it’s good to keep on winning. Our fans should just remain the way we are and support us even after the way it has been reported that we are dropping points. We are looking forward to the next match and to have a positive result,” said Brito.

His opposite number Thulani “Thuts” Sibanda said: “Highlanders will always be Highlanders.”

Sibanda said his team had a better first-half to contain Highlanders.

“We lost through a free-kick but I think we did well in the first-half. Those are some of the things you can’t change,” said Sibanda.

Teams:

Highlanders:

A Sibanda, L Chikuhwa (M Mushore 81st minute), R Lunga (S Ngala 57th minute), M Mushore, B Manhire, G Makaruse (A Faira 45), A Mbeba (A Tandi 81st minute), E Farasi (W Navaya 81st minute), P Muduhwa, M Ndlovu, M Ncube.

Triangle United:

M Muleya, J Mukombwe, C Musimwa, E Mafirenyika, A Makopa, J Nyabinde (R Madamombe 70th minute), T Kabanda (W Makuva 77th minute), N Zingo (E Karembo 45th minute), B Ngwenya, W Mensa ( M Hlabati 88th minute), N Rauzhi.

Results at a Glance

Greenfuel FC 1-1 Chicken Inn FC, Hwange FC 2-1 ZPC Kariba, Highlanders FC 1-0 Triangle United, Sheasham 0-0 Ngezi Platinum, Simba Bhora 0-0 Manica Diamonds, Dynamos FC 0-0 FC Platinum, Bulawayo Chiefs FC 2-1 Caps United, Sheasham FC 0-0 Ngezi Platinum, Cranborne 0-2 Herentals, Yadah 0-2 Black Rhinos