Mbembesi Community Radio Station goes on air

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Writer

MBEMBESI Community Radio Station is now on air with renovations of the studio ongoing, while staff have been trained by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ).

This was said by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere during the Post Cabinet Media Briefing in Harare on Tuesday.

He was presenting a report on progress of projects under his ministry.”

“The renovations of Mbembesi Community Radio Station Studio is 20% complete. Mbembesi Community Radio Station has commenced broadcasting utilising provisional studio equipment, supported by training sessions on governance, content production and sustainability facilitated by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe,” said Dr Muswere.

The licensed Mbembesi Community Radio station is vital in preserving the Xhosa language, culture and heritage that is situated there.

The Xhosa community is largely descended from small groups of immigrants in the late 1890s and because they were settled together they have managed to keep their language, now a national language in the Constitution.

The Government has so far licensed 14 community radio stations, with Ingqanga FM being one of seven in Matabeleland.