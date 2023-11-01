Mberengwa district celebrates cultural diversity at Gota/Nhanga Festival

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

YESTERDAY, the vibrant Mberengwa District held a remarkable Gota/Nhanga cultural festival under the theme “Promoting cultural diversity, unity, and peace.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the product producers showcased their creation processes to festival guests.

“The guests, Chiefs and other delegates toured the exhibition tables where traditional fruits and food were displayed, traditional drums among other products. The product producers explained to the guests how they made their products and how these traditional products were used in the past,” reads the statement.