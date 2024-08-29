Mberengwa District cultivates 204 hectares of winter wheat in 2023/24 agricultural season

Online Writer

MBERENGWA District in the Midlands province has cultivated 204 hectares of winter wheat during the 2023/24 agricultural season, marking a significant achievement for local farmers.

This initiative is part of the Presidential Input Programme (PIP), designed to enhance food security and improve agricultural productivity across the country.

Supported by six irrigation schemes, two community gardens, and five individual farms that are actively participating in the winter wheat programme, the district’s efforts are paying dividends.

These resources have enabled farmers to optimize their crop yields despite the challenges posed by climate variability.

Officials have highlighted the importance of this cultivation not only for local food production but also for contributing to national grain supplies.

The successful implementation of the PIP in Mberengwa serves as a model for other districts seeking to bolster their agricultural output and promote sustainable farming practices.