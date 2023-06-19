Mberengwa man goes missing

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

82-year-old man disappears

AN 82-year-old man from Mberengwa in the Midlands has gone missing and his family is appealing to anyone with information on his whereabouts to assist in locating him.

Mr Fanson Siziba was last seen wearing a pair of faded black trousers, black shoes, a khaki sun hat and a faded khaki shirt with short sleeves.

Siziba’s grandson, Ndumiso said his grandfather disappeared on June 1.

“My grandfather disappeared before and this is the third time and it’s been three days now without locating him. I have been distributing fliers around Mberengwa and Zvishavane, using social media, and also appealing to members of the public to assist with information that could lead to him being located,” he said.

“We are contactable on 0778613511 or 0718533976.”

Ndumiso said his grandfather is suffering from dementia.