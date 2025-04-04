Mberengwa school in sodomy storm…Deputy Head accused of violating 35 pupils

Midlands Bureau

THE deputy Head of Masase High School in Mberengwa is on the run after he allegedly sodomised over 35 pupils at the school.

Anymore Gumbo, reportedly sneaked out of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Zimbabwe (ELCZ) run school premises on Friday after police descended on the school to investigate reports of sodomy.

Gumbo would allegedly invite pupils to his office before sodomising them.

Police and officials from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education have since launched an investigation into the case, with further allegations that the school head Mr Albion Masukume has been trying to sweep under the carpet.

Midlands Provincial police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the case, revealing that Gumbo was on the run and the police were making frantic efforts to arrest him.

“Officials from the Ministry of Education have been on the ground since Friday after they received an anonymous letter from one of the teachers as the issue of sodomy had become the talk at the school.

‘The head has a very tight law which only allows pupils to talk to him if they want to report anything and this had seen the majority of the pupils being sodomised in silence,” said an angry parent whose kid was also a victim of sodomy.

Mr Masukume confirmed the developments and said he has since communicated with the parents of the affected pupils

In a letter he sent to parents, Mr Masukume said the matter was now being handled by the police.

“I write with sorrow to inform you that allegations of child abuse by one of our staff members was reported. Currently, thorough investigations by Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the police are underway,” reads part of the letter.