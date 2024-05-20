MBIC enhances SMEs export readiness

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMTRADE’S marketing and branding for international competitiveness (MBIC) training has been an eye opener for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through increasing their ability to tap into lucrative export markets and consolidating business operations.

ZimTrade southern region manager, Mrs Jacqueline Nyathi said the programme was part of their capacity building interventions for local businesses, particularly SMEs.

She said during the programme, experts and trainers, who have vast knowledge across many aspects of export business, take companies through modules covering topics such as foundations to exports, which equip participants with skills on how to identify potential export markets.

Other modules assist SMEs to have a better understanding of the differences between the local and exports markets, as well as an appreciation of the documentation required.

“This programme has been run for years and it is from this training that ZimTrade is able to further nurture participants and assist them to be export ready and rare to take on export markets.

“SMEs, in particular who have participated in this programme have found it to be an eye-opener to the possibilities that exist in exports and it has actually had them look closely at their business operations and note areas to improve on for them to take the step into exports,” said Mrs Nyathi.

“This year, we have invited partners such as the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), banks and clearing agents to ensure participants are provided a total information package for them to design their export strategies.”

This year, ZimTrade has partnered with CBZ Holdings, which reflects on the importance and value of the programme.

In an interview on the sidelines of the training held in Bulawayo last week, one of the beneficiaries Mr Onious Munondo said the training is going to assist different companies owned by SMEs to grow their brand visibility both locally and internationally.

He said, for him branding hasn’t been something important but through ZimTrade he has managed to learn that well branded products attract the attention of customers.

Mr Munondo who is into baobab value chain producing juice and coffee, said at first, he used to pick empty containers, clean them and package his own juice without branding it.

He then thought of having a new bottle with a label, which he said is not yet perfect as the branding is not appealing in as much as international branding is concerned.

“Customers want something proper. We have been producing a good product but the type of packaging wasn’t appealing, which made our customers doubt us.

“Now that we have learnt the importance of branding, we are going to adopt what we learnt and try to do something which will assist us to attract both local and international markets,” he said.

-@SikhulekelaniM