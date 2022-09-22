Mbira fanatic Adrian collabos Tari neGitare for 3rd single

Blessing Karubwa, Showbiz Reporter

Adrian Kaputen, a musician who has been in the music industry for the past seven years is set to release his third single titled Mbira.

The song is inspired by Psalms 20 verse 7.

The talented 28-year-old male singer who plays the mbira is known for his two singles, Inkosi Enomusa which was launched in 2019 as well as Nziyo Yerudo which was released in 2021.

The latest single, a collaboration between Adrian and Tariro neGitare is a fusion of Mbira and the guitar. Adrian said that once released, it will be uploaded on YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify, Deezer, Shazam, and iTunes.

“In the track, Tariro and I are basically emphasising the issue of trusting and praising the Lord. The single is derived from an album that I’m working on titled ‘God Culture Africa’ which I’m planning to release in October.

“The album features Vuyo Brown, Thandy Dhlana, Tariro neGitare, and Benjamin Sax,” Adrian said.

For the album, he said he has roped in several producers including Erastus Nleya and Loud records.

“I’m advocating for more music adventures including tours and performances around the world. I’m not only rooted in gospel music, instead, I’m also a Mbira musician who speaks a message of peace and love.”

Before going solo in 2019, the Bulawayo-based musician whose brand tag is Le jazz music was part of the Gospel Maniacs choir. Adrian said since his music endeavor, he has taken part in various events that include Magitare Africa editions, Celebrate Africa in Harare, Afro Jazz Festival, and Fête de la Festival. – @KarubwaTicha