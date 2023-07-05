Mbizo schools receive 50 computers from aspiring MP

Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial Secretary for Security Cde Owen Ncube commissions a computer lab at Emthonjeni Primary school that was constructed with the help of aspiring member of parliament for Mbizo Cde Vongaiishe Mpereri (centre).

Michael Magoronga

[email protected]

TWO schools from Mbizo constituency in Kwekwe received 50 laptops from Zanu-PF National Assembly candidate, Cde Vongaiishe Mpereri, who has since rolled out a number of projects in the area in a bid to improve livelihoods.

The former legislator for the area, wants to wrestle the seat from the opposition and has since rolled out life-changing projects ranging from water and sanitation and road rehabilitation, among others.

In the education sector, Cde Mpereri has facilitated the rehabilitation of one classroom into a computer lab at Emthonjeni Primary School before donating 30 laptops and a projector to the school.

Cde Mpereri has also handed over 20 laptops and a projector to Tasungana Primary School.

In an interview he said plans were underway to start construction of a classroom block at Emthonjeni Primary School, one of the biggest schools in Kwekwe.

“I was once an MP for this area and I know the needs of the people and for that reason, even when the opposition was in charge, I never stopped implementing the projects that help our people. I have been drilling boreholes in some areas that do not have portable water and now we have turned to the education sector where I intend to facilitate the construction of a classroom block at Emthonjeni Primary School,” said Cde Mpereri.

He said the donation of computers was meant to enable pupils to use ICT equipment for their research.

“You will find out that most of the subjects the children are doing these days are competence-based and computers have become a basic requirement. We found out that these schools did not have a single computer for learners despite the need for such gadgets for their learning,” said Cde Mpereri.

Receiving the computers, Emthonjeni Primary School deputy head, Mrs Eugenia Mdhlongwa, said the computers will go a long way in assisting the pupils to keep abreast with ICT trends.

“He helped us in the transformation of one of our classrooms into a computer lab and sourced material like tiles and electrical appliances,” she said.

Mrs Mdhlongwa said Emthonjeni was one of the biggest schools with an enrolment of about 2 300 pupils hence the need for more classrooms.

“We are one of the biggest primary schools in Kwekwe hence the need to continue expanding our classrooms. We are really grateful that the MP has pledged to construct a classroom block for us as our infants do not have adequate classrooms,” she said.

Tasungana Primary School deputy head, Mr John Vheremu also showered praises on the aspiring legislator.

“We received computers and a projector, which are going to change the lives of learners for the better. These days learning requires a hands-on approach and we are glad that the computers will go a long way in improving the teaching and learning at this school,” he said.

During his tenure from 2016 to 2018 after winning a by-election, Cde Mpereri facilitated a number of projects including purchase of ambulances for Kwekwe City Council, transformation of council bars into health facilities and road rehabilitation, among other projects.

Cde Mpereri will battle it out with little known Cobarn Madzivanyika of CCC and Terrence Mambende of MDC T.