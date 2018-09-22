Mbo Mahocs speaks on new life

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

“I feel like I’m living in a dream as I’m still adjusting to this new life of being known by people,” said television personality Mbo Mahocs as she reflected on her new found fame as Chichi on the hit eTV soapie, Scandal!

Since bursting on the scene as a hot-headed Chichi, an accomplice to Mthunzi on the South African soapie two months ago, Mbo Mahocs (real name Mbonisi Mahonondo), said life has not been the same away from the camera.

For her, it has become awkward when walking to the shops, both here and in South Africa where she is now based, as she gets inquisitive stares from people who recognise her from the soapie.

The actress, who is in Bulawayo for a week to visit her family and friends, said: “It’s very awkward for me because I’ve not gotten used to the idea that

I’m now on television. I still get a little bit shaken when somebody identifies me in a crowd.

“It almost feels like your privacy has been invaded. You get into fast food outlets and you notice the stares. When people identify you, they want to take pictures yet you’ll have walked in there thinking no one knows you.”

Mbo Mahocs, a fashionista and former presenter of ZBC’s Thatha Wena who left Bulawayo for Johannesburg three years ago in search of greener pastures after struggling to make a significant mark locally, said the weirdest thing happened to her in South Africa just after debuting on Scandal!

“When I got to the till at a supermarket, one of the till operators recognised me as Chichi and all of them (till operators) left their tills and came to take pictures with me. They left customers waiting to be served. It was weird and humbling at the same time,” Mbo Mahocs said.

She said while she still has a long way to go in her career, she is grateful for the support she has received.

“So many people are saying they’re proud of me. But I feel that I haven’t done anything amazing as I’m still a long way off — there’s still more that I still need to do. I don’t feel that I’m there yet,” Mbo Mahocs said.

The most special praise she has received is from her parents who follow Scandal! everyday.

“When acknowledgment comes from outside and from people you receive it, but when it comes from your parents, it warms one’s heart. The other day my father texted me and asked if I’d died as he now refers to me as Chichi these days.

“My mother always says she’s tired of being a mom to a celebrity — jokingly. She protects me though in public especially since she thinks I’m still her baby.”

On her experience on Scandal! Mbo Mahocs — whose Chichi character was supposedly killed — said it was like being part of a family as she is now close to almost all the actors and actresses on the soapie.

“Everyone is like family to me on Scandal! Sivenathi Mabuya (Xolile) for me is like a baby sister. She has dimples and so every time I see her, I call her dimples. Ayanda Daweti (Chumani) treats me like his baby sister. He will hug me like a baby and pat me on the head. Lusanda Mbane (Boniswa) is a sweetheart, I like and look up to her.”

Being on Scandal!, a programme that is watched by six million people daily, Mbo Mahocs said, was an eye opener adding that she learnt a lot about professionalism from the cast.

“When I get on set, I don’t have to worry about my make-up and all. What I concentrate on is being prepared to be in character and my script. By the time you go on set, you’re ready to deliver your best.”

Quizzed if Chichi’s role had come to an end on Scandal!, Mbo Mahocs said people needed to keep watching the soapie to see how her story pans out adding that a TV character can die more than seven times.

She said she was confident that the local film industry would match that of South Africa some day.

“I can’t compare Zimbabwe to South Africa as we’re on different growth levels. We were struck by a difficult economic downturn that has made it hard for the industry to grow. We shall get there one day.”

Away from work on set which starts at 6AM, Mbo Mahocs says she likes to travel in her spare time with an unnamed beau she calls “umngane (a friend in isiNdebele)”.

“I now have a person who understands me and my career. I’m really committed to my work and its long hours that I put in. When I come home from work, very tired, it’s nice to have someone who doesn’t expect you to cook or someone who expects you to transform into something else. He’ll be like, baby don’t worry, I’ll do it,” said Mbo Mahocs.

“I love to travel a lot and I’m fortunate to have someone who understands that about me. He enjoys the things I enjoy.”

Asked who the beau is, Mbo Mahocs said she would not want to reveal his name though he has met her parents. The two are, however, not rushing things.

“I can’t reveal who is for now as I need to protect him. When I go out there, it’s not only about me, I’m a daughter, a sister and someone’s woman so that’s part of my private life and I’d like to keep it to myself,” said Mbo Mahocs.

She said she was also not in a hurry to have children, something her partner understands.

“I’m not growing younger and I think it’s time for me to settle down. I like the pace that the relationship is moving at, no one is giving the other pressure on marriage. There’s nothing called you’re ready for marriage, I think you feel it in you that the time is right. The instinct kicks in on its own.

“I’m not in a rush to have children either and with the work I’m doing at Scandal! it might hold me back.”